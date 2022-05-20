TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Purchases $76,480.00 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $76,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.14. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 24,245.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

