New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells $96,692.80 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Wednesday, April 20th, Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84.

NYSE NEWR opened at $46.85 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

