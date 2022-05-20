New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells $96,692.80 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Steve Hurn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84.
NYSE NEWR opened at $46.85 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.
About New Relic (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.