Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 16,146 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.33 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.