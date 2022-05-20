Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Orthofix Medical worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $542.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.96. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

