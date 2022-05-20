Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.14.

OAS opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 35.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,171,000 after purchasing an additional 189,767 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,337,000 after purchasing an additional 612,883 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,305,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 537,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

