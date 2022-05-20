Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million.
Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.
