Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Compugen Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Compugen in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compugen’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

CGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Compugen has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Compugen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 58.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

