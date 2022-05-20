Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $736.95

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 736.95 ($9.08) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.46). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.07), with a volume of 442,820 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 765 ($9.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 733.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 736.95.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

