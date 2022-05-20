Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $285.48

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 285.48 ($3.52) and traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.70). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 285.50 ($3.52), with a volume of 168,592 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £428.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Chesnara’s payout ratio is presently 1.23%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

