Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.86 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.13 ($0.09). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.08), with a volume of 12,568,281 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.86. The firm has a market cap of £255.16 million and a P/E ratio of -11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

In other news, insider Allan Walker purchased 566,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £39,645.69 ($48,872.89).

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

