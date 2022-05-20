NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.92

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$12.17. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$12.04, with a volume of 998,533 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVA. TD Securities raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.7976495 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

