Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.40

Shares of Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.40 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.28), with a volume of 40,864,784 shares.
The company has a market cap of £207.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58.
Premier Oil Company Profile (LON:PMO)
