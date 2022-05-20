Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.25

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$102.25 and traded as high as C$103.17. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$102.18, with a volume of 77,967 shares changing hands.

CCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In related news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total value of C$42,714.10. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total transaction of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,861.10.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

