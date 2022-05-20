Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSHA. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.54.

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.23. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

