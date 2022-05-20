MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$21.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.03.

MAG stock opened at C$18.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.59. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$15.75 and a twelve month high of C$29.28. The company has a current ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 36.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 240.78.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.5567281 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$291,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,496.15. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395 in the last ninety days.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

