Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Decreased by B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “NA” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

NYSE:AEO opened at $13.43 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $22,096,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

