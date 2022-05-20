Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted by B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $271.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.42. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $264.24 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 25,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

