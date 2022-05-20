Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$13.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.10. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$12.71 and a 1 year high of C$15.84. The stock has a market cap of C$453.78 million and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.95, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.77, for a total transaction of C$75,955.27.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

