National Bankshares Lowers American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.69.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The company has a market cap of C$292.93 million and a P/E ratio of -14.36.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

