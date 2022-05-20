B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Priority Technology in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Priority Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $153.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.54 million. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $370.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.