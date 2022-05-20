Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.91.

LB stock opened at C$37.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 30.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.54 and a 1-year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.111354 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

