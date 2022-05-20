FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. Raised by Raymond James (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

