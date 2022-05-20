FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. Raised by Raymond James (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Orezone Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
