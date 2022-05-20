Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 million and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 144,045 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

