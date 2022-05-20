Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.20

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $12.39. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 629,715 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.12 million, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

