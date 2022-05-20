Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.64

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.64 and traded as high as C$8.26. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.13, with a volume of 321,583 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$850.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

