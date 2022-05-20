BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.23

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $16.32. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 277,150 shares trading hands.

BPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

