Target Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.19. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.42.

TGT stock opened at $153.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.69. Target has a 12-month low of $151.28 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.