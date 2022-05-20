International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.50. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 2,050 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81.
International Stem Cell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISCO)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Stem Cell (ISCO)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.