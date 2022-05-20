International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.50. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 2,050 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

International Stem Cell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.