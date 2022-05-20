PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

PetroShale Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.53 and last traded at 0.53. 14,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 84,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PetroShale in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on PetroShale from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PetroShale in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.60.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

