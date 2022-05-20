Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 292,033 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $67.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNMP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

