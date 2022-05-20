Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.42

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.42 and traded as high as $21.57. Endesa shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 128 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.
About Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)
