Kistos (LON:KIST) Trading Up 0.7%

Kistos plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 417 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 413 ($5.09). Approximately 94,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 372,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kistos from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 520 ($6.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £345.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84.

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It holds 60% interests in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

