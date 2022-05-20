Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Trading Up 1.3%

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.49 and last traded at $53.06. Approximately 2,017,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,048,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

