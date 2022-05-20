Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.28

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $9.10. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 23,138 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $152.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.
About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.