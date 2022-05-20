Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.28

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $9.10. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 23,138 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $152.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

