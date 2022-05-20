Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.10. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 3,044 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $4,975,000.
About Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
