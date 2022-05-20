Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.63

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.63 and traded as high as C$25.40. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$24.96, with a volume of 1,602,947 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.35.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.1999995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.