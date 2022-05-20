Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SKE stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Skeena Resources has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

