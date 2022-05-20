FY2022 EPS Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Lifted by Analyst

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$13.05 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$10.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.85. The stock has a market cap of C$530.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$210.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.81 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

