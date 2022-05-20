Barclays Increases Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target to GBX 290

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 290 ($3.57) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.56) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.81) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 358 ($4.41).

GRI stock opened at GBX 298.60 ($3.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 5.19. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.19). The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 299.15.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

