Piper Sandler Increases Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $32.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

