Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $243.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $200.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.30 and its 200 day moving average is $223.74. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $5,647,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.