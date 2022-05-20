Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAZR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of LAZR opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 360,000 shares of company stock worth $3,522,450 and have sold 391,062 shares worth $5,393,549. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,439,000. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $16,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

