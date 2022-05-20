Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

KELYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $770.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kelly Services by 43.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

