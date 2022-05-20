Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSYS. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Stratasys by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.