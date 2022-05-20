KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

