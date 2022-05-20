Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 2,504.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,016,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,302 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,838,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,756,000. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.