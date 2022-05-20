Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.59 and a quick ratio of 12.36. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 2,504.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,016,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,302 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,838,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,756,000. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.