Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

CWB opened at C$32.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$30.31 and a twelve month high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. Insiders have sold a total of 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217 in the last three months.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

