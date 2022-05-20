Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 5,359,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after buying an additional 489,000 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 555,555 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,844,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

