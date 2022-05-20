Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. It operates principally in the USA and Australia. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., formerly known as Wize Pharma Inc., is based in SYDNEY. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $164.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIGI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

