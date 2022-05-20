Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Axel Bolte acquired 67,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,575 shares in the company, valued at $954,141.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 1,355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,174,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,403,458.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,519,850 shares of company stock worth $9,298,247 in the last three months. 11.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

